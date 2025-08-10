A 46-year-old who assaulted two police officers after drinking was behaving “out of character”.

Steven Grodkiewicz, of Hospital Walk in Lynn, appeared at the town magistrates’ court on Thursday, admitting two offences of assaulting police officers.

At 10pm on July 20, Grodkiewicz was arrested on unrelated matters.

Grodkiewicz appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

He was drunk and was making threats to officers throughout his arrest.

Grodkiewicz said to police, “I will f****g hurt you, you c**t” before he was taken to the floor.

He continued making threats and kicked out at one of the officers during the arrest.

Grodkiewicz was taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre, where he “kept being verbally aggressive”.

He had to be taken to the floor again in custody, with another police officer believing that he was also going to be assaulted.

In mitigation, Tiffany Meredith told the court that Grodkiewicz was “extremely remorseful” and that his behaviour was “out of character”.

The court heard that Grodkiewicz was previously a heavy drug user, but has now been clean for around three years.

“This event is clearly out of character for him,” said Ms Meredith.

“The reason for his acting this way is that he broke his arm a few weeks prior to this incident. That is why he lashed out more than he would.”

Grodkiewicz was handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £26 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.