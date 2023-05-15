Commuters faced delays this morning after a lorry broke down on a busy road heading into town.

The lorry came to a halt on the A47 Lynn Road Westbound, heading from East Winch Road to Station Road in Middleton.

The incident was first reported at around 8.15am, and police confirmed that the driver of the arctic lorry had broken down.

The incident occurred on the A47 in Middleton. Picture: Google Maps

The driver was eventually able to drive it to a lay by and recovery of the vehicle is being arranged.

AA Traffic said that there was heavy congestion in the area heading in Lynn’s direction.