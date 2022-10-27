A broken kettle could have been used in the attack that killed a woman in a Lynn flat in April, a murder trial has been told.

Lynn Crown Court is hearing the case of Birute Klicneliene, 50, who has been charged with the murder of Dace Kalkerte, who was also 50, at a property in Highgate over the Easter weekend.

Ms Kalkerte was found with serious injuries at around 12.30am on Saturday, April 16. She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where she later died.

Police taped off the scene at Highgate in Lynn

Today the trial, which restarted on Monday after a juror was excused due to health reasons last week, heard from forensic scientist Jessica Adby, who examined blood found at the Highgate flat as well as the defendant's blood-stained clothing.

The jury was told that there was an area of "pooled blood" inside the property, as well as "associated swipes and wipes" and footmarks in the blood.

There were also "drag marks" near the door to the flat, and a number of footmarks and drips of blood on the landing and on the stairs.

Police sealed off the area around Highgate in King's Lynn

"In my opinion, from the distribution of blood staining, Dace Kalkerte was assaulted on the floor or low down in the kitchen," Ms Adby said.

"Based on the kettle being broken, it may have been used in the attack. The diluting of blood suggests there was residual water inside."

The forensic scientist told the court that both the defendant's and the victim's DNA were found on the kettle.

The court heard that Ms Adby believes Ms Kalkerte may have moved around the kitchen, possibly on all fours, based on hand marks found.

"She was upright and moving from the kitchen to the hallway, coming into contact with walls," she added.

"Based on the blood staining on the door in the hallway, there may have been a further assault in that area, or she could have fallen into the door."

Further DNA evidence found profiles matching Ms Kalkerte and Klicneliene on the knife discovered on a blood-stained striped T-shirt in the kitchen, she said.

Prosecutor Andrew Jackson told the court that clothing worn by the defendant was seized after her arrest on April 16, including a blue tie-dye T-shirt and leggings.

Both had blood on them, which analysis found belonged to Ms Kalkerte.

"On the assumption that the blood staining originated from Dace Kalkerte, in my opinion, the defendant has had extensive contact with Ms Kalkerte's wet blood and has been in close proximity to a source of airborne blood," Ms Adby added.

"In my opinion, it could have been deposited as a result of her assaulting or having contact with Ms Kalkerte after she began to bleed."

Ms Adby confirmed it was possible that the blood could have got onto the defendant's clothing after the victim received her injuries.

The court was told that the defendant had instructed another forensic scientist to make some findings, and together the two had made a joint statement.

They had both agreed that it was not possible to confirm where the assault had started, but that the blood distribution suggested the initial blood loss took place in the kitchen.

When asked if the blood patterns found on the clothing were in keeping with what they might expect to find if the defendant had hugged Ms Kalkerte - as Klicneliene said in her police interview - after discovering her following the attack, Ms Adby answered affirmatively.

"It might be explained by her being in the arms of the defendant," she said.

It comes after the jury was shown body-worn video footage taken by police officers when they arrived at the scene on Highgate after midnight on April 16 on Wednesday.

Some of the footage showed blood in the kitchen of the flat and Klicneliene appearing to faint outside the block of flats.

Speaking in court, PC Hannah Mason said when she arrived on scene the defendant had been holding the door of the block of flats open.

But after Ms Kalkerte's partner Normunds Cerminis returned from the allotments where he, Ms Kalkerte, Klicneliene and her partner had been drinking earlier on April 15, he was arrested by police on suspicion of attempted murder, although he was later released without charge.

"I heard a thud and saw a woman on the floor," PC Mason said.

After the defendant came around, and having got an interpreter on a phone, the police officer began asking her about the incident.

The court was told she said "something about pulling the knife out", which PC Mason asked her to clarify, but she responded: "I don't even know, I can't even remember if I did that, I don't know."

The defendant said she had been sleeping at the flat when she heard something at the door and then found Ms Kalkerte dead on the floor.

She later made a comment about a man aged between 20 and 25 and "pointed down the street".

Again asking her to clarify, the interpreter then said the defendant "wasn't being very clear but she had mentioned something about a young guy, maybe with light hair" running away from the scene.

The court was told that the defendant later refused hospital treatment - as paramedics believed she had been unconscious - and she was taken to the police station.

Asked what her demeanour was like, PC Mason said: "Initially she was fine and going through with me what was happening, but the longer she was there, she got more agitated and defensive."

At 5.23am, Klicneliene was arrested on suspicion of murder, at which point she was asked if she understood what had happened.

The court heard the defendant said: "I don't understand anything, am I going to jail, for how long? Can I call a lawyer? I don't understand.

"Oh my God, oh my God, where am I? I don't understand, where am I? Is it that I was going to kill that woman?"

The jury also heard from Detective Constable Emma Riches who evaluated CCTV of Klicneliene, Ms Kalkerte and their partners earlier on April 15 as they travelled to and from the allotment on Wardles Chase.

The women arrived back at the Highgate flat at around 10.15pm, and during their journey, Klicneliene was seen to stumble and fall over near the rail station, and was then helped up by Ms Kalkerte.

Detective Sergeant Daniel Hedges told the court that police had looked at footage from CCTV cameras covering the entry and exit points from Highgate between the times of 10.15pm on April 15 and 1am on April 16 to investigate whether any other individuals were in the area at the time.

Det Sgt Hedges said a total of 26 people had been seen during these times, of which 22 had been identified or eliminated from the investigation, but four could not be identified.

Defending, Nicholas Maggs suggested it could be possible for an individual to use another route to leave the area and not be captured on CCTV, by heading towards other residences or commercial buildings and then towards a railway track.

He also said anyone leaving the estate before or after the particular timings would not be in this footage, and argued that if the time that it was believed the attack had happened was inaccurate, it would impact what footage had been reviewed.

But Mr Jackson said: "Leaving by any of the conventional routes, one would have been captured by one of those CCTV cameras.

"If one were to leave by an unconventional route, that would involve potentially having to go through residential gardens, climb fences, deal with a railway line as well."

Klicneliene, of Sir Lewis Street, North Lynn, denies murder.

The trial continues.