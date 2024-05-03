Decorated umbrellas were up and on display at Docking church last weekend for the second Pennies from Heaven umbrella festival.

A host of village organisations decorated a total of 15 umbrellas under the theme of North West Norfolk, raising £532 for the church from refreshments, a raffle and tombola.

Rosemary Rayner, Docking Brownies.

Organiser Marion Honeyman, who was helped by Docking vicar the Reverend Peter Cook, said it wasn’t the best of weathers for the event which was reasonably well supported.

“It was really cold over the weekend - not the best of weathers for us,” said Marion.

Nicola Smith, from Stanhoe and Barwick WI and Docking playing field committee.

Village organisations including the heritage group, WI, sports groups, school and Brownies, decorated umbrellas and Marion said: “Everyone’s was really lovely.”

The event was first held in 2019 and has not been held again until this year due to the pandemic.

Helena Aldis, Docking Heritage Group. Pictures by Ian Burt can be ordered from 01553 611111.

Marion said the idea is to miss next year and then stage the next umbrella festival again in 2026.

Sally Cooper and Graham Eley from the parochial church council.

Organiser Marion Honeyman and son Neil Honeyman.

Rev Peter Cook.