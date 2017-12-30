Bronze awards for King’s Lynn Beavers at the panto

Lynn Beavers, Cubs and Scouts watched the Corn Exchange’s Jack and the Beanstalk before being presented with awards by its stars.

Beaver Scout leader Tracey Clark took youngsters from the 12th King’s Lynn Scout Group, based in Beulah Street, along to watch the festive performance of the classic pantomime.

Mrs Clarke said: “The kids absolutely loved it, there was lots of clapping, cheering and booing!”

After the show, eight Beaver Scouts were presented with their Chief Scout’s Bronze Award, which is the highest award in the Beaver Scout section.

Presenting the awards were the show’s stars, Kayleigh McKnight, who plays Fairy Fuchsia, and Ian Reddington, who is taking up the role of Fleshcreep.

Mrs Clark said: “It was a total surprise for the kids. We were delighted to find out that Ian Reddington was a former Cub and Scout.

“He told our Beavers, Cubs and Scouts about the fun he had, the badges he earned and that everything he had learnt about life from his time in the Scouts.”

The children, who were aged between six and eight years old, had spent 18 months working towards achieving their badges through fundraising £100 for Sandringham’s Park House for their disability awareness badge.

They also took part in activities including hiking, abseiling and climbing while staying at a centre in Lincolnshire.

Mrs Clarke said: “Each child took on a personal challenge, some learnt to ride a bike, others to tie shoelaces or learn their times tables. One child even fed her family’s chickens for the week.”

After much consideration, Tracey Clark, the Beaver Scout leader, presented Fleshcreep with his ‘cook’s badge’, for trying to cook Princess Jill; and Fairy Fuchsia with her ‘gardening badge’ for all her magical gardening spells helping to save the day.

To volunteer with the 12th King’s Lynn Scout Group, contact Tracey on 07884 265898.