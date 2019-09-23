A father has cycled from John O’Groats to Land’s End with his brother to support a Lynn organisation which has helped his son.

Wayne Lockwood, of Great Massingham, and his brother Mark Lockwood have raised more than £2,600 for Little Discoverers, West Norfolk School for Parents, through their 900-mile cycle challenge.

Wayne’s three-year-old son Oliver, who has Down’s Syndrome, has been going to Little Discoverers on Greenpark Avenue for two years.

Brothers Mark and Wayne Lockwood have cycled from Land's End to John O'Groats to raise funds for Little Discoverers in King's Lynn. Picture: SUBMITTED. (16975814)

Kat Brittain, team leader of Little Discoverers, said in the time Oliver has been attending with his mum Rachael, he has learned to walk, use some signs and “steal the hearts” of those around him.

She said: “We are so grateful to Wayne and Mark for taking on such an enormous challenge to raise money for us.”

The brothers, who completed the same challenge but from Land’s End to John O’Groats six years ago in aid of Cancer Research, decided they wanted to challenge themselves once more.

Oliver Lockwood, who attends Little Discoverers in King's Lynn. Picture: SUBMITTED. (16975795)

“Because my son now goes to Little Discoverers, and the service is free, I wanted to pay back their service and make sure they keep going,” Wayne said.

“I’ve seen how much they support us and how much they do for the children.”

The pair’s original target of £2,000 has been surpassed, with a large proportion of that coming from Wayne’s employer, Adrian Flux Insurance.

“They helped us get over what we were looking for,” Wayne added.

The eight-day challenge, which took place in June, was not without its difficulties, as a few wrong turns on their second day added 30 miles onto their journey – meaning their total for that day reached 150 miles.

“We got rained on quite a few times too,” Wayne said.

“But on our final day down to Land’s End we had beautiful sunshine.”

Brothers Wayne and Mark Lockwood have cycled from Land's End to John O'Groats to raise funds for Little Discoverers in King's Lynn. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Little Discoverers is a charitable organisation that provides specialist advice and support for parents of pre-school aged children with motor learning development delays or difficulties. It currently provides a free service for around 24 families in West Norfolk.

“We are blown away by the amount that they have managed to raise together and it really will make such a difference to us,” Kat said.

You can still donate to their fundraising, at justgiving.com/fundraising/wayne-lockwoodjogle.