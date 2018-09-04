Brothers in arms: The touching World War One tale of the Meggitt family from King's Lynn

There are countless stories of families whose loved ones paid the ultimate sacrifice fighting for their country in the First World War.

The Meggitt family, from Lynn, was one of them. Eight Meggitt brothers marched proudly off to the battlefields. Only five of them returned.

Arthur, Abraham,William and Joe Meggitt. (3911828)

Their bravery came to light when former Lynn man, Martin Scott, was researching the history of his family firm for his book Made in Lynn.

Arthur Meggitt, one of the brothers who survived the war worked for Scott and Son, in the High Street, and Martin traced Arthur’s daughter who told him about the rest of the family and their wartime experiences.

Edward Meggitt had come to Lynn in the late 1800s and was a porter on the docks. He married Charlotte and they had 11 children who were all born here. Two were girls, one boy died in infancy and all of the other eight sons went to war.

Those who failed to return were Richard Dring Meggitt, Frederick Charles Meggitt and Elijah Morris Meggitt.

Morris Meggitt (3911833)

Richard played football for Lynn Swifts and was an apprentice to cabinet maker Charles Winlove, in Purfleet Street. Richard enlisted with the Norfolk Regiment and with his brothers Frederick and Morris, took part in the Sulva Bay landing in 1915.

He was wounded by a bullet in his side and was left behind as the British troops retreated. He was awarded the 1914/15 Star for service and the British War and Victory medals and is commemorated on the Helles Memorial in Turkey.

Frederick was wounded twice while serving in Gallipoli and was a stretcher bearer in the invasion of Palestine in 1917 when he was captured by Turkish forces. He died in January 1918, aged 28, while still a prisoner of war. He is buried at the Baghdad war cemetery in Iraq and was awarded the 1914/15 Star for service in the Balkans and the British War and Victory Medals.

Soldiers at camp (3911822)

Elijah Morris, who worked for motor engineer L E Taylor, of Lynn, when he enlisted survived the Gallipoli campaign and went on to do valuable work as a Sgt Instructor of Signalling in Egypt before requesting to go back to his unit for the advance on Palestine.

He died in hospital of broncho-pneumonia aged just 20 but was awarded the DCM with Star, an award considered to be a ‘near miss’ for the VC.

His citation for this award read: “for conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty in voluntarily carrying rations over ground swept by fire to men on the front line who had been without rations for 24 hours.

“Later he stood for a long time in the open under fire to turn back men who were retiring.”

One of the Meggitt brothers (3911818)

Those brothers who came home to Lynn included Abraham who was licensee of the Live and Let Live pub in Lynn before serving in the Middlesex Regiment.

His service record has not been found but information shows that his son Edward became licensee of the same pub for a time, then moved to the Black Horse at Clenchwarton before becoming a produce merchant. He died in London in 2005.

Thomas William served in one of the cavalry regiments but again there is no service record. There is no record either for Joseph who was born in 1900 and joined up as soon as he was old enough; or for Edward Percy who died in Lynn in 1941, aged 57.

The eldest son Arthur served in the Royal Naval Air Service transferring to the newly formed RAF in 1918 and was a balloon rigger. The balloons were used by spotters to guide naval guns to their targets and led to the expression ‘the balloon’s gone up’.

Arthur came back to Lynn after the war and worked for Martin Scott’s father for many years. Martin was very familiar with the shop and its staff including Arthur who was a skilled craftsman who retired in 1963 and died in 1973.

Martin Scott’s great grandfather and grandfather founded the shop and his father was a partner until it closed in 1971.

Martin was born in Gaywood. From 1974 he worked for Norfolk County Council on landscaping matters including landscape rejuvenation and historic building restoration.

He now spends much of his time on local and family history research and, having published the history of Scott and Son, went on research other high street traders from the 19th and 20th centuries.