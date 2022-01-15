Two Lynn brothers have appeared in court on drugs supply charges.

Liam Cook, 21, was brought before town magistrates in custody.

The hearing was told he faces other matters as well as the offences before the court on Thursday – possession of heroin (class A drug) and amphetamine (class B) with intent to supply.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (53801123)

The charges followed a raid on a property in Morleys Leet, South Lynn, on March 19 last year.

Lewis Cook, 18, of St John’s Terrace, faces the same two charges. Neither of the defendants entered pleas.

The bench declined jurisdiction and sent the case to Norwich Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on February 10.

No application for bail was made in respect of Liam Cook. Lewis Cook was granted unconditional bail until the next hearing.