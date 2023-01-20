What makes a good business person? We think it’s somebody who has entrepreneurial spirit and has added to the success of their business.

For this year’s Mayor’s Business Awards, three finalists are up against each other to win the Businessperson of the Year category, those being; James Covell from King’s Lynn Construction Limited, Jane Cole from Pole Perfect Fitness and Lisa Staples of Tipsy Teapot.

Sponsoring the business of the year category this year is estate agents Brown & Co, a leading provider of agency, professional and consultancy services across the whole range of rural, commercial and residential property, agriculture and the environment.

Associate partner in charge of the firm’s King’s Lynn commercial property department, John Weston, said Brown & Co is delighted to be involved for the ninth year.

John said: “Due to the diverse nature of the entries, this year has been particularly difficult to judge and everyone who reached the shortlist stage is worthy to win.

“Like any business, Brown & Co relies upon the initiative and business acumen of its partners and staff to grow and prosper and to exploit the opportunities arising in the market place.

“In sponsoring the Business Person of the Year in this year’s Mayor’s Awards we hope to encourage those new, and existing, entrepreneurs who have been pursuing their business ideas and activities in what has been, for many, a particularly testing period.

“The prosperity of the area ultimately depends upon a buoyant and dynamic local economy and the efforts and imagination of our local businessmen and women.”

Brown & Co has established itself in the heart of the business community in Lynn during the past 14 years by offering a comprehensive range of professional services across all sectors of the property market for occupiers, owners and investors.

Brown & Co is a limited liability partnership with more than 230 professionals and support staff based across 12 offices throughout East Anglia and the East Midlands and internationally in Poland, Romania and the Caribbean.

For more information about Brown & Co’s range of services visit www.brown-co.com or call 01553 770771.