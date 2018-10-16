Independent chartered surveyors and business consultants Brown & Co, which has an office in Lynn, has been recognised as a leading employer in the eastern region.

It was presented with a "One to Watch" Best Employers Eastern Region 2018 Accreditation.

Accreditations were presented at an awards conference which brought together over 150 business people from across East Anglia.

Held at the Rowley Mile Racecourse in Newmarket earlier this month the event was also an opportunity for the region’s business leaders to learn from one another about creating engaging, inspiring and inclusive workplaces.

The Best Employers Eastern Region initiative was founded by professional recruitment specialists Pure and psychometrics experts eras ltd.

It is sponsored by law firm Birketts and provides businesses with the opportunity to gain unique data on their employee engagement levels through the initiative’s free employee survey which measures employee engagement, culture and values.

The chance to be officially recognised as one of the region’s best employers is based on the survey results. Platinum and Gold Accreditations were awarded to the organisations which scored in the top 25 per cent of the Best Employers Eastern Region employee engagement survey and which also submitted further evidence for judging.

Further accreditations were also presented to the organisations which showed high levels of engagement and which the judges believed are the ‘Ones to Watch’ ahead of the biennial Best Employers Eastern Region in 2020, which included Brown & Co.

Lynn Walters, Executive Director at Pure and founder of Best Employers Eastern Region, said: “We would like to congratulate all our accredited organisations. The full list really demonstrates the breadth of amazing organisations we have in our region and this external recognition will help them to further enhance their employer brand. We developed Best Employers Eastern Region to raise the recruitment profile of organisations and the region as a whole. In today’s competitive recruitment market these businesses will now be in a stronger position to attract and retain the high calibre employees needed to achieve business growth.”

At the event, Paul Henderson and Alex Pearce from eras ltd shared the key findings and regional trends from this year’s Best Employers Eastern Region employee engagement survey.

Alex Pearce, Managing Director at eras ltd, said: “We’ve had a fantastically diverse range of organisations taking part in Best Employers Eastern Region 2018. With double the number of participants completing this year’s survey we had some really high quality and valuable data to share.”

The awards event also raised money for charity with a proportion of ticket sales being donated to the regional offices of MIND. Together with money raised at the Best Employers Eastern Region 2018 launch event in February over £5,200 has been raised for the mental health charity.

The full list of award winners and accredited organisations is shown on the dedicated Best Employers Eastern Region portal.