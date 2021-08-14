East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) is thrilled to be bringing the ever-popular bubble rush to The Walks in Lynn for the third time.

Back for 2021 the bubble bonanza fun run will see participants head off amongst a sea of bubbles, before passing four stations where cannons pump out foam to create a four-foot (1.2-metre) deep bubble bath.

The event will be held on Sunday, September 26 at The Walks with three waves available at 11am, 11.30am and 12noon.

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) brings Bubble Rush to The Walks in Lynn for the third time. (50158648)

All money raised at the event will go towards the vital services EACH provides caring for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across East Anglia.

Emma Cook, EACH Events Fundraiser, said: “We are so excited to be bring our Bubble Rush back to King’s Lynn after so long away. Our 2020 event was postponed due to the pandemic so this year feels extra special. Events in The Walks always have a great atmosphere and we can’t wait to see all our supporters again.

“Tickets are available now so please come along and join in the bubbly fun.”

The course is family friendly, so you can run, jog, walk, dance or toddle through the foam. Pushchairs and wheelchairs are more than welcome.

The events are not timed, so you’re not racing anyone and the most important thing is that you enjoy your time in the bubbles and finish with a big smile on your face plus everyone gets a medal included in their ticket.

Tickets are priced at £16 for adults, £9 for children aged four to 15, £3 for children aged under four, £45 for families of two adults and two children, and £14 per person for teams of six or more. All entrants will receive a T-shirt and medal. Head to www.each.org.uk/bubblerush to book your ticket today.

It will be COVID-secure and in-line with the very latest Government advice.