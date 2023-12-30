Budding film producers from Lynn’s College of West Anglia produced a series of short films that ended up featuring in the town’s annual film festival.

Each student on the Level 3 Creative Media Production and Technology course played a part in writing and directing a film portraying a variety of different messages.

Thrillers, mystery, horror, emotional turmoil, family dynamics, loss and love were seen on the screen at the Corn Exchange Cinema in Lynn during the film festival.

College of West Anglia film students

Paul Gibson, programme manager for creative arts at CWA, said “The film festival has provided a great opportunity for our level three second-year creative media students to work on a live assignment as part of their curriculum.

“They have been able to refresh and apply their learning from the first year into a real-world situation.

“The students have felt challenged by the shorter deadline, however, they have enjoyed the challenge and it is fabulous that the festival is going to include all the student work in the schedule.”