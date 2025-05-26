Budding pianists gathered to showcase their talents at a packed event held at Springwood High School in Lynn.

The West Norfolk Academies Trust (WNAT) piano recital featured musicians from Gaywood Primary, St Clement’s High School, Marshland High School, and host Springwood.

Benjamin Howell, WNAT peripatetic music lead, organised the event. He said: “The evening featured a series of solo piano performances, with a wide variety of repertoire from Baroque to jazz.

“The recital room was at full capacity, with an audience of parents, families, and friends, alongside trust colleagues, including CEO Andy Johnson, and director of music Robin Norman.”

A total of 28 students performed solo piano pieces throughout the evening, with their ages ranging from Years 4 to 13.

Mr Howell added: “This was the second trust piano recital of the academic year. In addition to these termly recitals, we also hosted a trust piano competition in February.

“These events are part of our wider aim to develop piano performance opportunities across the trust, encourage collaboration among piano teachers, and provide students with enriching experiences, such as master classes and performance platforms.”

Feedback after the evening’s entertainment was positive.

“The evening was a great success, and it was heartening to see so many students perform so confidently – for many, it was their very first recital,” Mr Howell added.

“The support from families and the wider school communities made it a truly special occasion.”

