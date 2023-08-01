Four young tennis players from West Lynn Primary School recently had the exciting opportunity to take part in a mini tennis festival, hosted at Lynnsport.

The festival aimed to give the children a chance to improve their tennis skills.

West Lynn Primary pupils in Years 4 and 5 had already attended a similar event a few weeks before, with the tennis players each receiving a certificate for taking part, which were presented to them at school.

Students from West Lynn Primary took part in a Develop SSP (School Sports Partnership) Mini Tennis Festival, held at Lynnsport.

Rebecca Tuvey, the school's PE lead, said: “The event was one of the West Norfolk SSP Develop Festivals, which is a non-scoring event and provides the opportunity for children to develop their tennis skills and engage in a group sporting activity in a less competitive environment.”

West Lynn Primary School belongs to West Norfolk Academies Trust, which is made up of 61 schools.

A spokesperson for the trust said it aims to ensure that all pupils have access to a range of sports and physical activities, by hosting a wide range of competitions and festivals. There are 212 events taking place this year.

Miss Tuvey added: “There are several festivals that take place throughout the year for different sports that the children at West Lynn participate in.

“Tennis events, along with the many others that we participate in as a school, are a great opportunity for our children to not only engage in sporting activities and develop their skills, but also provide them with the opportunity to experience new sports and games, and support with their activity levels.”

Reporting by Amelia Platt