Buffalo stance on King’s Lynn hospital’s big appeal

A West Norfolk and Fenland philanthropic organisation is giving Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Wheel Big Appeal a push.

The King’s Lynn and District Provincial Grand Lodge of the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes is supporting the hospital’s bid to buy 30 new wheelchairs following the investiture of Provincial Grand Primo, Chris Framingham.

The hospital has raised more than £10,000 towards its appeal target of £25,000 to purchase the indoor wheelchairs.

Mr Framingham has vowed to support the campaign during his year of office after witnessing the importance of the wheelchairs during his time as the lodge’s hospital visitor.

He said: “I have spent a lot of time at the hospital, whether it is visiting a lodge member, or with a family member, and I appreciate how important wheelchairs are to patients and visitors.

“That is why the King’s Lynn and District Provincial Grand Lodge is going to support the hospital’s Wheely Big Appeal.”

Mr Framingham has been a Buffalo for 48 years after being initiated by his late father, Anthony, known as Tony, who had been a member of the group for 70 years.

He was invested as the Provincial Grand Primo by Brian Sutcliffe, the Grand Primo of England, during a ceremony in Knight’s Hill in January.

During this ceremony, the Buffaloes raised £1,000 for the appeal through a raffle and from donations from other lodges.

Mr Framingham, whose daughter Sarah is a senior health care assistant at the hospital, said: “It is wonderful to be the Provincial Grand Primo and I just wish my Dad was here to see it. During my year of office, we will be raising money for the appeal with a variety of activities.”

Fundraising executive Laurence Morlaàs said: “We are delighted that the Buffaloes have chosen the Wheely Big Appeal as their charity for the year. Chris who often visits colleagues in the hospital knows how important the indoor wheelchairs are for our patients.

“It is unusual for an organisation to announce the launch of an appeal and raise £1,000 at the same time. This shows how popular Chris is and we are truly grateful for his support.”