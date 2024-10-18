A West Norfolk train station is close to being crowned as the best in the business.

Lynn’s train station is home to The Country Lines Buffet Bar which has made it through the the finals of the UK World Cup of Stations today.

Voting ends today at midnight, and people are being urged to get their vote to get Lynn crowned as winner.

WCOS Country Line - King's Lynn

The World Cup of Stations is organised by the Rail Delivery Group on behalf of train companies, and celebrates the importance of rail and its role in supporting communities, businesses and the economy.

With 48 stations previously fighting for the title, this year’s focus is on the businesses that make stations vital community hubs, driving local economies.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director at Govia Thameslink Railway which manages the Great Northern station, said: "We're all so thrilled for Alan and his team at the buffet bar.

Alan Gajdzik at Country Line

“They are fabulous tenants and our customers love them - as we can see from the results of the semi-finals.

“Please, please, please vote for him again. Google 'Rail Delivery Group World Cup of Stations' and show your support."

Alan Gajdzik, 68, who lives in Lynn, has owned the buffet bar for 37 years, taking it over as part of the bakery Ridout’s which he once ran in the town. He gets up at 5am every day to open up at 5.30am.

Alan said: “We’ve a network of interesting customers from a wide area and that’s what makes the job. Half my trade is from people who could go to Norwich but come to King’s Lynn as it’s a quicker, slightly cheaper route to London, and they create an atmosphere you just can’t buy.

King's Lynn Station..

“These are people who don’t meet up very often and it’s a very friendly, very family orientated atmosphere here. Most of my staff have been with me for 10 years, so everyone knows one another. It’s quite homely.”