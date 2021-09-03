Builder, 20, given suspended jail term after knife find in King's Lynn supermarket car park

Police found a five-inch kitchen knife in a car during a search in a Gaywood car park.

Grantas Seliava, 20, told officers that he’d been using it to wire a speaker.

But Lynn magistrates sentenced him to three months in prison, suspended for six months, after he admitted possession of a knife blade in a public place during a hearing on Thursday.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (50659184)

Prosecutor Kathryn Kibrya-Dean said officers had seen the BMW being driven at around 6pm on May 26 before entering the Aldi car park in Queen Mary Road.

Seliava was searched before the knife was found in the vehicle's rear offside footwell.

Miss Kibrya-Dean said: “He was interviewed at the roadside. He said he had been using the knife to wire a sub-woofer speaker in the vehicle.

“He understood it was an offence and said he was a builder so would not normally use a knife such as this [in his work].”

Alison Muir, mitigating, said her client didn’t realise he had left the knife in the vehicle.

“He hadn’t intended to commit an offence. He does realise how serious this is and where it’s placed on the sentencing guidelines,” she said.

Miss Muir added that Seliava was a self-employed builder who worked long hours in an effort to eventually move from rented accommodation to owning a home for his young family.

Seliava, of Hall View Road, was ordered to pay £145 costs plus a £128 victim surcharge.

An order was made for the forfeiture and destruction of the knife.