A former clothing store has been boarded up as work to turn it into a new casino begins.

Originally meant to open in July, construction of a new Admiral Casino finally looks to be under way in Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter.

It is being housed in the former Blue Inc clothing store, with planning permission granted earlier this year.

The building has been boarded off as work to turn it into a casino begins. Picture: Kris Johnston

Workers have been spotted at the premises throughout this week, putting up large white boards to block people’s view into the building.

It will be the second 24-hour adult gaming centre in the vicinity - joining the nearby Merkur Slots in the Vancouver Quarter.

Numerous concerns have been raised this year that the rising number of similar facilities is turning Lynn into ‘King’s Vegas’.

A new adult gaming centre looks set to open soon. Picture: Kris Johnston

At the most recent full West Norfolk Council meeting, councillors agreed to clamp down on gambling companies coming to town after becoming “dismayed” at the number of slot machine sites opening.

Firms have been accused of targeting deprived areas such as Lynn disproportionately for the sites.

Councillors say there are currently limited ways that new venues can be challenged and prevented from opening.

Cllr Deborah Heneghan brought forward the motion after becoming concerned about the increase.

At the meeting, she said: “When I looked into it, I was dismayed to discover how little power authorities have to prevent such businesses from opening.”