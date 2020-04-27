Home   News   Article

Building evacuated following discovery of 'suspicious package' on King's Lynn industrial estate

By Allister Webb
Published: 18:11, 27 April 2020
 | Updated: 18:12, 27 April 2020

A building has been evacuated following reports that a suspicious package had been found on Lynn's Hardwick industrial estate this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called at around 4.15pm today following the discovery of the item on Oldmedow Road.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said a short time ago that a 100 metre cordon is in place around the area as a precaution.

