Building evacuated following discovery of 'suspicious package' on King's Lynn industrial estate
Published: 18:11, 27 April 2020
| Updated: 18:12, 27 April 2020
A building has been evacuated following reports that a suspicious package had been found on Lynn's Hardwick industrial estate this afternoon.
Emergency crews were called at around 4.15pm today following the discovery of the item on Oldmedow Road.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said a short time ago that a 100 metre cordon is in place around the area as a precaution.
