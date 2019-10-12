Building for a strong future at King's Lynn infant school

Ongoing building work to improve facilities at a Lynn school is exciting pupils and staff alike, according to its headteacher.

Officials at the Highgate Infant School on Gaywood Road are hoping to be in their new building in times for Christmas after contractors moved onto the site during the summer holidays.

And headteacher Cheryl Kirby said pupils have also been keen to get stuck in.

Highgate Infant School headteacher Cheryl Kirby, right, with pupils looking forward to the completion of their new building (18946777)

She said: “They’ve started asking them why haven’t they finished yet.

“The builders (from North Norfolk Building of Snettisham) have been absolutely wonderful with them.”

The new building will replace a decaying mobile classroom and provide a host of improved facilities including an extended covered outdoor area, teaching resource space and a nurture room.

Building work continues on the new extension to Highgate Infant School (18946744)

Planning documents also suggested the project could help to improve security and the appearance of the school, which is close to full capacity with 87 pupils on roll.

Mrs Kirby said: “We’re hoping it will be a space the whole school will benefit from. It will be worth the wait when we get in.”

Planning permission for the new building was granted by West Norfolk Council in June as, although the school building is leased from Norfolk County Council, the county authority was not providing any funding for the project.

And Mrs Kirby believes the input of the school’s sponsor, the KWEST Academy Trust, means the project is far bigger than it might otherwise have been.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the staff, the children the families and being part of KWEST. It’s brilliant for us.

“Right now I think I’ve got the best job in the world.”