A wall and gate to the entrance of a business lettings property in King's Lynn has been damaged.

The area at the front of Nelson Business Centre on St Ann's Street, opposite St Nicholas church, was damaged sometime over the weekend at the beginning of July, possible on the Sunday night.

A spokesperson from one of the companies who lease an office in the premises said: "You'd think we would have had some kind of communication from Nelson Business Centre.

A gate and wall have been damaged on a business premises St Ann's Street in King's Lynn. (58045628)

"We have got a care taker but it's a grade listed building ant the heritage and people and council will have to get involved."

Nelson Business Centre have been contacted for comment.

