Building new King's Lynn surgery 'seven times more expensive than closure plans', report claims

Building a new doctors’ surgery on a Lynn estate could cost around seven times as much as expanding facilities at two other town practices, a report has claimed.

Plans to shut the Fairstead Surgery and direct its patients to other surgeries in Gaywood and North Lynn are due to be debated by a county health committee later this week.

But campaigners insist the figures are over-estimated and refurbishing the existing building could be done for a fraction of the claimed cost.

Fairstead Surgery GV King's Lynn. (7249282)

Proposals to shut the Fairstead Surgery and offer its patients the choice of care at either the Gayton Road Health Centre or the St Augustine’s surgery in North Lynn were first outlined in May and are subject to an ongoing public consultation.

Operator Vida Healthcare says the Fairstead site is not fit for purpose, a claim disputed by campaigners, and that either building a new surgery, or refurbishing the existing one, are not financially viable.

Figures contained in a report to the Norfolk Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee, which will examine the issue at a meeting on Thursday, claim that building a new surgery could cost up to £2.85 million, based on 2015-16 tenders and 2017 architects’ opinions.

The document said: “Option 1, to develop a new building at Fairstead, was the preferred option in an outline business case developed in July 2016.

“A third party developer indicated a capital cost of £1.423m and revenue costs of £0.129m, which NHS England advised failed substantially against Value for Money Assessment.”

The document also claims that refurbishing the existing surgery could cost between £500,000 and £1.2 million, based on the type of scheme proposed.

But it says that creating additional consulting space at the Gayton Road and St Augustines practices would only cost around £400,000.

However, Glyn Watkins, chairman of the Fairstead Surgery’s patient participation group, said much cheaper options were available but claimed Vida were refusing to discuss them.

He claimed refurbishment to ensure the building complied with Care Quality Commission regulations could be achieved for as little as £50,000, adding: “We can do a rebuild for a third of that price.”

In a statement to the committee, borough councillor Gary Howman said “nobody” accepted the case for closure.