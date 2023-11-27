A building society hopes to help thousands of people enter the world of work with its new charity partnership.

Yorkshire Building Society, which has a branch on New Conduit Street in Lynn, has announced FareShare as its partner until June 2026.

FareShare is a charity which fights hunger and food waste by redistributing surplus food from industries to some 8,500 charities across the country.

The building society will support the charity through fundraising across its branches. Picture: Yorkshire Building Society

The charity also tackles the root causes of poverty by providing lunch clubs, community kitchens, homeless shelters, and refuges for domestic violence.

By supporting Fareshare’s ‘Building Skills for the Future’ and outreach programmes, the society hopes that 2,500 people will be able to enter the world of work through coaching, workshops and work experience to develop their skills and secure their full-time employment in one of the charity’s 34 regional centres.

Susan Allen, chief executive at Yorkshire Building Society, said the partnership will help thousands improve their employability and financial wellbeing.

“As a member-owned organisation, supporting our local communities is an important part of our purpose. We want to provide real help for real life and help build financial resilience,” she said.

“We have been so impressed with how FareShare not only provides much-needed immediate help to vulnerable people but also reduces food waste, and works to improve the root causes of food poverty.

“We want to help them reach and support even more of those in need of help.

“Our fundraising target is £1million, and we know our colleagues will really get behind this partnership, whether that be through raising money, volunteering at FareShare’s regional hubs, running foodbank collections in-branch or delivering employability sessions.”

George Wright, CEO at FareShare, said these opportunities will be instrumental in areas where the cost-of-living crisis has hit hard.

“Our employability programmes support people, who may be vulnerable, into good sustainable work, addressing one of the root causes of poverty,” he said.

“The services offered help individuals maximise their strengths, overcome barriers to employment and take advantage of opportunities that can transform lives.

“The partnership with Yorkshire Building Society will enable us to deliver these programmes to thousands of people via our sites across the country.

“In areas where the cost-of-living crisis has hit hard, these opportunities will be instrumental not only in improving outcomes for individuals but also in helping FareShare get more good-to-eat surplus food to people.

“Yorkshire Building Society will make a vital contribution to our employability programme and help thousands of people seek long-term employment in the food industry, as part of our vital work to provide a hand up not a handout.”