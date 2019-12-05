Yorkshire Building Society has launched a fixed rate bond which will enable savers to help homeless young people in Lynn into their own homes.

The society, which has a branch in Lynn's New Conduit Street, will be making a donation to End Youth Homelessness (EYH), a national movement of local charities working together to tackle youth homelessness, including The Benjamin Foundation in Lynn.

The one-year EYHFixed Rate Bond will see savers receive a 1.35per cent gross pa/AER interest rate, fixed until December 31, 2020. The society will make a one-off donation to EYH of 0.10 per cent of all balances held in the bonds after the account has been withdrawn from sale.

Lynn's branch of Yorkshire Building Society which is promoting its bond to help homeless people with its window display (23428641)

High rents and upfront costs associated with starting a tenancy can make it difficult for homeless young people to secure their own home. The partnership between Yorkshire Building Society and EYH, helps vulnerable young people to live independently by providing rental deposit guarantees, home essentials grants and dedicated support.

To date, the partnership has helped over 355 young people into their own rented homes and has raised over £730,000.

The limited issue bond can be opened with a minimum balance of £1,000. Interest is payable either monthly or annually and the maximum deposit for this account is £2m. No access is allowed during the term of the bond. The bond is available in branches and agencies and online.

For more information or to open a bond call into one of the society’s branches or agencies or visit www.ybs.co.uk

