Work on a new development which will see 78 new homes built in Lynn has kicked off.

West Norfolk Council has signed a series of deals with partners Freebridge Community Housing and Lovell Homes to build the one, two and three-bedroom properties at Salters Road.

The project, close to Columbia Way in North Lynn, started on January 9. Piling works are expected to last for around 16 weeks and properties will be transferred to Freebridge Community Housing to deliver affordable housing, including shared ownership.

The first homes are expected to be ready for occupation later this year.

Cllr Richard Blunt, the borough council's cabinet member for development and regeneration at the borough council, said: "I’m pleased that we can work with partners Freebridge Community Housing and Lovell Homes.

"They’re two organisations that already shape a lot in West Norfolk and understand the area. Sixty-eight of these properties will be affordable rentable properties through Freebridge and the remaining ten will be available for shared ownership.

"PV, solar panels, will be installed where the orientation of the property can benefit from it. Residents to the area will benefit from good access to the town centre and local amenities like Lynnsport."

Paul Newbold, the director of new homes and commercial at Freebridge, added: "It is fantastic to see this long-awaited scheme take this important step forward in getting into contract and works starting on site.

"It'll be great to deliver much needed affordable housing in this central location, in partnership with the borough council and Lovell and supported by Homes England funding.

"With the borough council having already completed much of the necessary ground works we are looking forward to seeing the first homes available for occupation in the Autumn of this year."

Simon Medler, regional managing director of Lovell, said: "Once this project is complete, we will have worked with the West Norfolk Council to deliver over 500 much needed homes to the area.

"This new 78-home site is in a prime location and we are confident that it will prove popular with fantastic facilities nearby such as Alive Lynnsport and local schools, shops and restaurants, and a real sense of community."