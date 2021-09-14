Building work begins on new Butterfly maternity bereavement suite at King's Lynn hospital

Building work on new facilities intended to support West Norfolk families experiencing the anguish of losing a baby has begun.

The project to build a Maternity Bereavement Suite has enjoyed widespread community support, not least by being the overwhelming choice of Lynn News reader to be our Charity of the Year in 2020.

Now, while fundraising still continues, the vision of the Butterfly Suite is set to become reality with construction underway ahead of an expected opening this winter.

A 3D drawing of what the Maternity Bereavement Suite at the QEH could look like (43282963)

Amanda Price-Davey, QEH’s Head of Midwifery, said: “Losing a baby at any stage of pregnancy is a very traumatic experience, so to be able to offer families the use of The Butterfly Suite from this winter is so important.

“Families will be able to spend time with their baby, make precious memories and begin to grieve their loss while being supported by the midwives, chaplains and bereavement staff.”

Around £230,000 is being spent on the facility, for which fundraising efforts began early last year.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital charitable fund for a new Maternity Bereavement Suite which is the Lynn News Charity of the Year 2020 (44292907)

The suite will provide a dedicated space for bereaved parents who the loss of their child either during pregnancy or shortly after birth.

It offers a quiet and private area which is intended to give parents the space to create precious memories with their baby, in a safe and comfortable environment separate away from where other babies are being delivered.

Fundraising activities are still continuing to help provide furnishings to make the suite as comfortable as possible.

But trust chairman, Professor Steve Barnett, said the facility will make a big difference to families going through the most traumatic of times.

He said: “We know that from feedback from our patients that this space is very much needed, so I’m extremely pleased to see building work commence today which is a significant step forward in our work to further improve the experience of our patients and their families.”

You can support the cause here or send cheques payable to ‘Maternity Bereavement Suite Appeal’ to the Finance Department, The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Gayton Road, King’s Lynn, PE30 4ET.