A charity which works with pre-school youngsters has received a £500 boost from an arts organisation.

A representative of the Arts Society North West Norfolk presented the cheque to Little Discoverers which was celebrating its 20th anniversary with a party in Dersingham Village Centre on Saturday.

Lynn-based Little Discoverers offers early therapy and education for children aged from birth to five who have complex needs, movement difficulties and delayed development. Staff work with children through music, singing and art.

Little Discoverers receiving a £500 cheque from the Arts Society North West Norfolk

The cheque was presented by Vicky Keith on behalf of the arts society as part of its Young Arts programme in the area, supporting a variety of projects aimed at giving children the opportunity to experience a range of artistic activity.

A spokesperson said: “The children become so engaged and visibly thrive when rhythm, melody and feeling is used,” praising the vital service it offers to these vulnerable children and their families.