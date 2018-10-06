Bumper investment in Gaywood Primary School library to aid learning

Children at Gaywood Primary School can now delve into new reading adventures following a bumper library investment.

The primary school, which is a part of West Norfolk Academies Trust, received a revamped reading area as well as £9,000 worth of new books, funded by the trust.

Opening of new library at Gaywood Community Primary School Library by Borough mayor Nick Daubney. (4560787)

The trust aims to challenge and support small groups of schools to provide West Norfolk pupils an “excellent education”.

Gaywood Primary School’s head teacher, Neil Mindham said: “The staff and children of Gaywood Primary are delighted with our new library, funded by the West Norfolk Academies Trust. Fundamentally, we wanted to make a welcoming and relaxing space for children to select and read books.”

The new reading area was opened by West Norfolk borough Mayor Nick Daubney on Tuesday.

Pupils are already in and enjoying their new reading space, picking out books and recommending their past reads to other children.

Mr Mindham added: “With the help of the Norfolk Schools Library Service and the trust we now have a larger space so that whole classes can access the library at the same time. We have purpose built shelving filled with a variety of books for all ages to choose from to support and develop children’s love of reading.”