Councillors have thrown out plans to build bungalows next to a garage on one of the main routes into Lynn.

Proposals for two new properties behind the Esso station on the A10 in West Winch were rejected by 12 votes to four during a meeting of West Norfolk Council's planning committee yesterday.

A decision on the application by the Motor Fuel Group was deferred last month amid concerns over legal advice relating to access to the site.

Planning Applications (1887694)

That was again a key stumbling block in Monday's debate, despite warnings that county Highways officers had not opposed the application on those grounds.

Committee chairman Chris Crofts told his colleagues: "If we object over access, with Norfolk County Council not objecting, we’re on very dodgy ground."

But Charles Joyce said there was "plenty of case law" in the area to justify such an objection.

He said: "Highways have objected on access grounds literally two doors down."

And Terry Parish claimed the Highways department had "fudged" the issue.

Earlier in the meeting, a statement was read out on behalf of residents of nearby Regents Avenue, warning that there would be safety risks if the application was approved and claiming that residents had shared the cost of maintaining their road for more than 30 years.

Committee members were also critical of the close proximity of the proposed properties to the petrol station's fuel stocks.

The meeting was told that the application had been looked at "very thoroughly" and was not opposed by the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Further environmental advice was provided in documents provided between the publication of the agenda and the meeting.

But Martin Storey said there were "alarm bells" because of the issue.

And Tom Ryves said: "I don’t think anyone with their hand on heart could say this is safe."

"Our duty is to protect the safety of our citizens. I’m amazed it’s got this far. It should have been kicked out."