A burger joint owner has expressed disappointment at closing down - but Lynn’s high streets are being treated to a series of new shops.

Burger & Social, which only opened on Tower Street in late May, closed its doors around three weeks ago.

However, pet charity shop Woodgreen is set to open a week today - while Seacroft Mobility came to High Street on September 19.

Woodgreen staff are excited to open in Lynn; bottom left, Adam Noble is frustrated to see his burger restaurant close

Adam Noble, the owner of Burger & Social, had previously attempted to kick-start a similar project in Spalding.

He says a dispute with his Lynn landlord contributed to the restaurant shutting down after just four months - and was sad to see it go.

“We’d invested a lot of time and energy and money into the project, and of course it’s frustrating,” he said.

Seacroft Mobility opened in Lynn on September 19

“It was a two-storey building, and we planned to open a seafood restaurant above it. We had big plans for the site.

“From my point of view, it’s hugely frustrating.”

At the other end of the spectrum, staff at Woodgreen have voiced their excitement ahead of their opening on October 14.

They will set up shop at 83 High Street, offering what the business describes as a ‘stunning fashion boutique’. Events and gifts will help to mark the occasion.

Clothing, accessories, Christmas party outfits and homeware will be on sale - with sales going towards helping pets and owners in need.

Ruth Bain, retail trading manager at Woodgreen, said: “We are so looking forward to welcoming the King’s Lynn community, customers, donors and volunteers to enjoy our beautiful new shop.”

The charity shop will accept any unwanted clothing and homeware items, which can be dropped off at its donation point to the rear of the shop on Purfleet Street.

A range of volunteering roles will also be available at Woodgreen, which staff say will give residents ‘the opportunity to meet new friends, earn valuable skills and qualifications, and make a big difference to the lives of pets in need’.

Anybody looking to find out more has been encouraged to visit the store to speak to a member of the team.

People can also visit www.woodgreen.org.uk/volunteer

Additionally, Seacroft Mobility now sells the likes of mobility scooters, wheelchairs and living aids.