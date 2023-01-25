Home   News   Article

King's Lynn Burger King restaurant closes with potential new store set to open

By Lucy Carter
Published: 17:45, 25 January 2023
Mystery surrounds the future of a Lynn fast food restaurant which closed its doors this week.

Signs have been put up in the windows at Burger King on Broad Street which say that the store is "temporarily closed".

The sign adds: "Please keep an eye out for our exciting new store coming soon to Lynn."

But a spokesperson for Burger King said: "We can confirm that the restaurant is permanently closed, however [we] do not have any further information at this time."

