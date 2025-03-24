A burglar who broke into a woman’s home and “tip-toed” around the property could be jailed.

Viktors Tuhanovs, 27, of St Edmundsbury Road in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday for an offence he committed nearly three years ago.

Prosecutors described how on June 18, 2022, the victim - who lives in Fairstead - left a window open during the night due to warm temperatures.

Viktors Tuhanovs will be sentenced at the Lynn court in May

Tuhanovs was caught on security cameras sneaking into the property just after 1am and making off with numerous items - including a drill, mobile phone, gas blow torch, water fountain remote, bike lights and a purse.

He then returned a short while later and stole more belongings, with footage showing him “tip-toeing” around the woman’s home while she was asleep.

Police later took finger print samples from the scene, which were used to identify Tuhanovs.

He pleaded guilty to burglary without violence at court, and magistrates have asked the probation service to carry out an all-options pre-sentence report before they decide his fate.

Tuhanovs will return to court on May 6, and has been released on bail with conditions to remain at his home address between 10pm-5am each night and not to enter his victim’s street.