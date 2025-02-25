A man has been jailed after burgling three sheltered houses and stealing from a shop in Lynn.

Ben Reeve, 46, of Sir Lewis Street in North Lynn, appeared at Norwich Crown Court yesterday after pleading guilty to the four offences.

The court heard that Reeve burgled the homes - which are typically designed for older people or people with disabilities - on Dodman’s Close in December and January.

Ben Reeve was given a 20-month jail sentence and a CBO. Picture: West Norfolk Police

He has been jailed for 20 months and given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) meaning he must not enter any residential sheltered scheme unless by prior appointment, any private property without the permission of the landowner or tenant (including gardens, driveways and footpaths).

Reeve must also produce a valid receipt for any items purchased if asked by a retail staff member or a police officer.

This will remain in place until February 23, 2029.