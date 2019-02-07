Burglary at King's Lynn store in which mobile phones, tablets and computer equipment stolen

Norfolk Police are investigating a burglary at Currys PC World in King's Lynn, which took place around 2am yesterday morning (Wednesday, February 6).

Suspect/s forced entry into the back of the building on the Hardwick Retail Park and are believed to have stolen a number of items.

Hardwick Retail Park where the burglary took place at 2am on Wednesday morning (7036211)

These included mobile phones, tablets and computer equipment.

The store was closed until midday yesterday and forensic officers have been working on the scene.

Police would like to hear from witnesses or anyone with information about the incident.

They should be called on 101 quoting the reference 19 of 6 February, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.