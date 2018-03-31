Burnham Market Horse Trials abandoned after heavy rain

The Burnham Market International Horse Trials, one of the biggest events in West Norfolk’s annual sporting calendar, has been abandoned because of unsuitable ground.

Organisers took the decision following heavy overnight rain which left the course waterlogged.

A statement posted on the website of the organisers, Musketeer Event Management, said: “We regret to announce that due to significant overnight rain, all competition scheduled to take place on Saturday 31st March is abandoned.”

Former world champion Laura Corlett tweeted: “Gutted for the team @MusketeerEvents to have to abandon Burnham Market but definitely the right decision! The XC was a brilliant track but sadly ground deteriorated with horrific rain overnight.”