Burns night dance in aid of the Gaywood Community Centre

Highland flings performed by some 70 dancers were enjoyed at a special Burns Night Ceilidh held in aid of the Gaywood Community Centre.

The evening, which included the traditional piping in of the haggis, saw the guests tuck into a traditional meal of neeps and tatties.

Penny Dosseter, organiser and current chairman of the King’s Lynn U3A group, was delighted with the event’s success, with the evening raising £1,000 towards the major refurbishment project underway at the centre.

Music was provided by Galopede – a family group made up of Phil Mansell on the melodian, his daughter Laura on the electric guitar and wife Denise doing the calling for the dancing, which included several traditional Scottish dances as well as barn dances.

Penny said refurbishment of the centre has been on-going for the past 18 months and has seen a dedicated group of volunteers work to bring the venue back up to scratch.

She explained the U3A had become involved in the project after coming across the centre when they were looking for a meeting venue. The group, which currently meets at the Duke’s Head Hotel, is hoping to move to the centre next year.

Work on the centre has seen a new kitchen installed, repainting of the main hall, repairs to the roof and new flooring. As a result of the project’s progress so far there are now hopes of some grant aid with West Norfolk Borough Council getting involved.

Among the many helpers at Saturday’s event was Aydee Dickens, who along with her helpers provided the food. The bar was also run by volunteers.

Many of those attending are members of the Scottish Dancers group, which has also helped to fundraise for the centre’s make-over.

Penny said: “We were really pleased with the evening’s success. Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves and we are grateful for all those who helped or supported us on the night.”