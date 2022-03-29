Burst water main closes King's Lynn town centre street
Published: 11:05, 29 March 2022
| Updated: 11:05, 29 March 2022
A road closed in the town centre of King's Lynn is the result of a water pipe leakage.
King Street is currently closed as workers make repairs and work on it for their safety and the public's.
An Anglian Water spokesperson said: "Our teams repaired a burst water main on King Street in King's Lynn at the end of last week.
"In order to keep our teams safe while they work, we closed the road.
"We are now carrying out reinstatement work on the road, and it should reopen early next week."