A road closed in the town centre of King's Lynn is the result of a water pipe leakage.

King Street is currently closed as workers make repairs and work on it for their safety and the public's.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: "Our teams repaired a burst water main on King Street in King's Lynn at the end of last week.

King Street in the centre of King's Lynn was completely closed off on Saturday, March 26, with diversions signposted to avoid the hole in the road.

"In order to keep our teams safe while they work, we closed the road.

"We are now carrying out reinstatement work on the road, and it should reopen early next week."