A burst water main has led to a town centre road having temporary traffic lights installed - and they are expected to remain in place until next week.

The damage has occurred on King Street in Lynn, close to Tuesday Market Place and the Globe Hotel.

Temporary lights have been put in place to ensure only a single lane of traffic can drive past the main at a time.

Temporary traffic lights have been installed on King Street while a burst water main is repaired

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “Our team is repairing a burst water main on King Street in King’s Lynn.

"In order to keep our team and other road users safe while we work, we need to work within the road and we have installed temporary traffic lights.

"We expect this repair to be finished and all traffic management removed by early next week.

"We’d like to thank our customers in King’s Lynn for their patience while we carry out this urgent work."