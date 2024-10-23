A burst water main has resulted in the closure of a busy road ahead of school pick-up time.

Part of Castle Rising Road in South Wootton is shut due to a burst water main - it is believed that Anglian Water is looking into repairing it.

The road is closed from the Priory Lane junction, near North Wootton Academy, to the Common Lane junction.

Castle Rising Road is currently closed. Picture: Amy Fayers

Lynx bus has confirmed it will currently be unable to serve its 35 route into Castle Rising due to the road closure.

The AA reports that moderate traffic is building up in the area.

Just around the corner on the A148, temporary traffic lights near the Knights Hill roundabout are also causing slow-moving traffic.

Part of Castle Rising Road in South Wootton is currently closed. Picture: Google Maps

Anglian Water has been approached for comment.