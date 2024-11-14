A bus company will raise its fares next month in a bid to cope with growing costs.

Lynx, which is based in Lynn had has services around West Norfolk, has announced that some of its prices will be heading up from Sunday, December 1.

The changes come as “costs of operations continue to grow and will do even more so following the recent Budget”.

“As a relatively small business, we have always tried to ensure that we keep fare price changes to a minimum as we’re always conscious that the cost of living has increased significantly over the last few years,” the company said on Facebook.

Price rises will hit the following types of tickets:

• Single (one-way) tickets

• Two-trip tickets

• Weekly and monthly tickets

Point-to-point weekly and monthly tickets will also increase in price.

Despite that, they will continue to be discounted at 25% over normal levels, due to Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) funding awarded to companies in Norfolk back in April 2022.

However, this is not the only change coming in December.

Lynx has announced that it will be scrapping ten-trip tickets.

“Demand for these tickets has always been very low as in many cases they didn’t represent any more discount than purchasing five two-trip tickets,” Lynx added.

“These tickets were also subject to some fraudulent use regrettably.”

The new prices will be available to view online from November 25 by using a fare calculator on the company’s website.