A public consultation has opened on plans to reduce delays on a key town road.

Norfolk County Council has proposed a new bus lane on Hardwick Road in Lynn, and is asking residents what they think.

It is thought that the £360,000 improvements will cut journey times and ease traffic between the Hardwick and Southgates roundabouts.

The new bus lane would go on Hardwick Road. Picture: Google Maps

Cllr Graham Plant, the county council’s cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “We’ve done extensive traffic modelling and have found that this proposed bus lane could make a big difference to the current traffic pinch-points around the area.

“It will improve journey times and reliability of local bus services – something we know is important to people who want to choose the bus more often.

“I encourage all residents to have their say by taking part in the consultation.”’

The proposals would see an inbound bus lane added between the railway bridge and Horsley’s Fields, a section of road currently plagued by congestion during peak hours.

If given the go-ahead, construction could begin in early 2026.

Cllr Alexander Kemp, the county councillor for Clenchwarton and South Lynn, said: “I encourage residents to respond to this consultation, so we get this right.

“A bold strategy is essential to decarbonise King's Lynn.

“With so many people coming into King's Lynn to work every day, the answer is more people on buses, more buses on the roads, more buses at peak times, more economical fares, an area-by-area plan to incentivise bus travel, and working with employers.”

The consultation is open until Monday, July 21, and people can take part here.