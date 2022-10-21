Bus passengers from Lynn’s Fairstead Estate have been praised by a former driver as some of the most grateful and kind.

And another transport chief has said those using buses across the whole of Lynn and West Norfolk are thankful and friendly.

The revelations come as research by the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT) shows that 80% of passengers say they thank their bus driver, 90% of drivers say getting thanked improves their wellbeing and more than 50% of workers wish they were thanked more in their job.

Lynx bus (photo credit Sam Larke) (60072482)

Chris Speed, head of operations and engineering at First Eastern Counties, started his career driving a bus in Lynn before moving to a supervisory role.

He said: “I started off as a bus driver on the Lynn Excel service and the most thanks I used to get was on the Sunday service from Fairstead.

“Everyone seemed so thankful and older people would give us sweets and chocolate and a thank you, and say ‘have a good day driver’, as they got off.

“It is nice to be complimented and drivers have regular routes in Lynn so get to know the passengers.

“Saying thank you lifts the driver and the passenger.”

The CPT research shows that, on average, bus drivers are thanked 37 times a day.

Graham Smith, commercial manager at bus company Lynx, said: “This fascinating research certainly rings true, particularly in Lynn and West Norfolk where in this friendly community we would find it fairly uncommon for a customer not to say ‘thanks driver’ when leaving the bus.

“We obviously try our best to thank every customer when they leave the bus too but it’s not always easy if you’ve got 50-plus people leaving at the bus station and you are being asked questions at the same time.

“Our drivers’ jobs can be particularly challenging on today’s busy and congested roads so small gestures such as saying thank you can really help make their day more positive. We also find that some customers really do go the extra mile by buying gifts for drivers.

“We often see items such as chocolate, cakes, cans of drink, ice creams to name but a few.”