A new bus route is coming to Lynn, making accessing health services easier.

Go To Town, an independent bus company, is introducing a new service in a matter of days which will link three health centres via Vancouver Avenue and Tennyson Avenue.

It includes the new St James Surgery at South Wootton along with the planned Nar Ouse Health Hub at South Lynn and the Southgate’s Medical Centre.

The bus will go to three health care providers in Lynn and South Wootton

Go To Town currently runs four bus services in Lynn, but the new route named 3H will launch next Monday (August 21).

A spokesperson from Go To Town has said that the service will be using smaller, environmentally friendly low-floor buses.

The service will provide more frequent buses to the North Lynn Industrial Estate and give areas without services access to the town centre as well as improve links to schools and colleges.

Go To Town is participating in the new King’s Lynn Flat Fares scheme which has been introduced by Norfolk County Council. which offers a single fare for £1.50 on all Lynn services starting from Monday.