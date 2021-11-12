Exhausted staff at the end of a long shift at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) are set to enjoy the use of a new bus shelter, which councillors have agreed to fund.

At a Thursday meeting of the borough council’s Lynn area consultative committee, independent councillor Jo Rust said a bus shelter at a stop on Gayton Road would be much appreciated.

Mrs Rust said: “That bus stop is used by patients and staff of the QEH, many of whom have done a long shift and they’re standing outside, exposed, nowhere to lean or to prop themselves up.”

Councillors are bidding to

Liberal Democrat county councillor Rob Colwell has supported the idea, and will contribute £2,000 from his local member fund towards the shelter’s cost of £8,595 plus VAT.

The remaining cost will be picked up by the borough council and Norfolk County Council’s parish partnership fund.

Members voted by majority to approve the shelter’s construction.