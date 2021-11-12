Bus shelter plan near King's Lynn hospital backed
Exhausted staff at the end of a long shift at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) are set to enjoy the use of a new bus shelter, which councillors have agreed to fund.
At a Thursday meeting of the borough council’s Lynn area consultative committee, independent councillor Jo Rust said a bus shelter at a stop on Gayton Road would be much appreciated.
Mrs Rust said: “That bus stop is used by patients and staff of the QEH, many of whom have done a long shift and they’re standing outside, exposed, nowhere to lean or to prop themselves up.”
Liberal Democrat county councillor Rob Colwell has supported the idea, and will contribute £2,000 from his local member fund towards the shelter’s cost of £8,595 plus VAT.
The remaining cost will be picked up by the borough council and Norfolk County Council’s parish partnership fund.
Members voted by majority to approve the shelter’s construction.