For many, a pub is the first port of call when deciding to go somewhere for a drink. For others, it may be a friend’s flat, or else a restaurant for a bottle of wine.

For some, Lynn Bus Station is the destination of choice.

The town bus station is well-known among residents for attracting those that may be considered undesirable. Fights are not uncommon, and crime - even if low-level - is frequent.

Lynn Bus Station. Picture: Alice Hobbs

Back in 2015, West Norfolk Council invested £1.6million into creating the Lynn Transport Interchange, a dazzling new face-lift for the town’s depot.

Yet ten years on, the area, which for many is their first welcome into the town, is something people often try to avoid - with street drinkers and drug-users contributing to anti-social behaviour.

But could authority efforts turn the tide? I investigated to find out.

Lynn Bus Station, a hotspot for anti-social behaviour. Picture: Alice Hobbs

WHAT MAKES IT SO ALLURING TO OFFENDERS?

Police Inspector Mark Askham, who has been part of the team increasing patrols in the area in recent weeks, told me that he believes the way the bus station is laid out is a contributing factor.

“It’s sheltered, it’s got seating, it’s well lit, so it’s an easy place and it’s a decent place for people to come - especially in the winter months when it’s darker and colder,” he said.

Within a minute’s walk are several places to buy alcohol, including B&M, Sainsbury’s and Heron Foods, something Inspector Askham thinks only adds to the problem.

Police patrols have been increased in recent weeks. Picture: Alice Hobbs

“Alcohol has been an issue for many, many years, and frankly, it’s not an issue that is going to go away,” he added.

“So we need to think more creatively to tackle that.”

Others believe it might be a case of ‘birds of a feather’, which makes the bus station a hub for these problems.

Police Inspector Mark Askham and West Norfolk Council's business operations manager David Morton. Picture: Alice Hobbs

West Norfolk borough councillor Francis Bone, who represents the St Margarets with St Nicholas ward covering the area, said: “A small contingent of people gathering and behaving inappropriately will only encourage others to join in the same way that fly-tipping encourages more fly tipping.”

WHAT IS BEING DONE TO STOP IT?

West Norfolk Police revealed last week that it has been increasing its monitoring of the bus station due to people “not feeling very safe” now that the clocks have gone back.

Lynn Bus Station at the 505 service pulls in. Picture: Alice Hobbs

I visited the bus station with Inspector Askham and West Norfolk Council’s business operations manager David Morton to find out more.

“In the last three months, we have done 300 extra hours of high visibility patrols. That’s an intensification of police officers,” Inspector Askham said.

“Only yesterday (November 17), we sent a man on his way.

“He was given a dispersal notice which was breached, he was charged by us, and charged to court with a number of conditions.”

Officers have increased patrols in the area. Picture: West Norfolk Police

He explained that dispersal notices are one of the most-used police powers around the bus station, as they “get people into the system”.

“It does what the public expects us to be doing, which is getting rid of people who are causing trouble and creating that fear.”

‘THE EYE IN THE SKY’

There are several places to buy alcohol in the vicinity. Picture: Alice Hobbs

So what happens when police are not patrolling the area? Who is keeping the trouble at bay?

Mr Morton says it is the council.

“We’re working in partnership with the police, and this area is incredibly well covered by CCTV,” he said.

Lynn Bus Station. Picture: Alice Hobbs

“The control room will monitor this location, and have links to officers, and the local shop-watch radio scheme. So things will get called through, the incidents are raised and put through to the police

“Obviously, the police are increasing their patrols within this area, but when they’re not here, we’re the eye in the sky - we’re looking out.”

IS PRESENCE ENOUGH TO WARD OFF CRIMINAL ACTIVITY?

During my interview with Inspector Askham and Mr Morton, a number of people came over to say how relieved they were to see police in the area.

Why is this area so popular for street drinkers? Picture: Alice Hobbs

One elderly woman said, “It’s about time we saw some police around here,” before explaining she recently saw two bikes speeding through the pedestrian-only area.

And within five minutes, the area lived up to its reputation. A seemingly intoxicated man approached, unfazed by Inspector Askham’s uniform.

After speaking incoherently for around a minute, he attempted to hug me, at which point the Inspector stepped in to have him leave the area.

A rare quiet moment at Lynn Bus Station. Picture: Alice Hobbs

IS THERE MORE THAT COULD BE DONE TO PUT THE ISSUE TO BED?

When I posed this question there was a unanimous yes from all parties.

Cllr Bone believes officers are working hard to get the problem under control, but says dispersal powers only go so far.

“The police are doing regular patrols and providing sanctions to those who are causing anti-social behaviour or at least asking them to move on, which then causes similar problems elsewhere in the town,” he said.

Cllr Francis Bone. Picture: West Norfolk Council

He suggests “joined-up” working with the council, support services, schools, and other community leaders could reduce it.

“There are usually root causes that can lead to these behaviours, which don’t excuse the behaviour, but addressing the root cause could lead to less people repeating the same behaviours,” he added.

“There is vacant office space that could be utilised by street rangers and police officers to increase a presence at the bus station and provide a base for regular patrols.”

Cllr Deborah Heneghan. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Cllr Deborah Heneghan, who represents the ward alongside Cllr Bone, agreed that a multi-agency approach is the way forward - and worries that if left untreated, anti-social behaviour could have a serious impact on residents, communities and businesses.

“I have been looking at the best practices across the country, and one that seems very effective is the setting up of multi-agency local focus hubs to tackle anti-social behaviour,” she said.

“This would involve the police, the council, housing associations and NHS organisations - as well as representatives from the charity sector, such as those that deal with drink and drug abuse and the mental health sector - all working together to address problems as they arise.

“Similar schemes are in place elsewhere in the country and have been extremely successful in driving down the number of incidents of anti-social behaviour.”

Lynn Bus Station. Picture: Alice Hobbs

IS IT A PERCEPTION ISSUE?

It is clear that most councillors and police officers take the view that the bus station can be a hotspot for criminal activity - but the data suggests otherwise.

The latest police crime data from September this year says only 11 crimes were officially recorded there during that month, with nine in August and 12 in July.

Cllr Jo Rust. Picture: West Norfolk Council

Most commonly, they related to shoplifting, violence and sexual offences, and anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Jo Rust, the cabinet member for people and communities at West Norfolk Council, who has previously spoken on the issue, says the bus station has garnered a certain reputation.

“It’s important that access to public transport is perceived as safe and non-threatening,” she said.

“Even the perception that this is not the case at the bus station will put travellers off.

“I know the police statistics and data have previously shown that while the perception is that the bus station isn’t safe, there have been few actual incidents.

“But we want a pleasant visitor and traveller experience, and so I’m confident that the area will continue to receive attention.”

It is likely that the data seems low as it only shows crimes that are reported, not the regular day-to-day issues, which is why Inspector Askham highlighted how important it is to “report what you see”.

“Don’t have a permissive attitude or an acceptance of what you think the bus station looks and feels like,” he said.

“Let’s be proactive. The public is very much part of our partnership, and we need them to tell us what’s happening.

“The public should have confidence that they are not wasting our time.”