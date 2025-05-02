The finishing touches on a bus station’s improvement works are set to go ahead this summer, at a lower cost than estimated.

Although it “may not be immediately noticeable to people”, Norfolk County Council says much of its work to renovate the Lynn station has now been completed.

New bus bays have been introduced and underground changes have been made - and the final improvements will be taking place in the next few months for almost £40,000 less than previously thought.

Access to the bus station will be maintained throughout. Picture: Google Maps

Initially, the project was estimated to cost £387,000, but the authority now expects it to be £346,687.

During its final stages, the station will remain open with pedestrian access maintained at all times as three large screens displaying real-time bus and rail information are installed.

“These upgrades are part of our Bus Service Improvement Plan, funded by money awarded to Norfolk County Council by the Department for Transport to enhance bus travel,” a spokesperson for the council added.