King's Lynn First Bus timetable across the Easter holiday weekend
Published: 12:01, 28 March 2023
| Updated: 12:02, 28 March 2023
For those travelling by bus to and from King's Lynn and surrounding areas, First Bus will run the following timetable across the Easter weekend.
On Good Friday, April 7 it will be the usual Sunday timetables.
For Saturday, April 8 it will be the normal Saturday timetables.
On Easter Sunday, April 9 and Easter Monday, April 10 it will be the Sunday timetables.
Normal timetables will operate at all other times.