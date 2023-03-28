Home   News   Article

King's Lynn First Bus timetable across the Easter holiday weekend

By Jenny Beake
Published: 12:01, 28 March 2023
 | Updated: 12:02, 28 March 2023

For those travelling by bus to and from King's Lynn and surrounding areas, First Bus will run the following timetable across the Easter weekend.

On Good Friday, April 7 it will be the usual Sunday timetables.

For Saturday, April 8 it will be the normal Saturday timetables.

Easter bus timetable (iStock picture)
On Easter Sunday, April 9 and Easter Monday, April 10 it will be the Sunday timetables.

Normal timetables will operate at all other times.

