The 36th Mayor’s West Norfolk Business Awards take place next Friday.

Organised by the Lynn News and our sister title Your Local Paper, the glittering ceremony will be held on Friday, March 7 at the usual venue of the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

The Awards publicly acknowledges outstanding business achievement and the contribution that businesses make to the West Norfolk economy.

All the winners from last year's Mayors Business Awards, pictured with 2024 West Norfolk Mayor Margaret Wilkinson. Picture: Ian Burt

Established in 1989, by former mayor Cllr Les Daubney, the awards recognise the achievements of local businesses, providing them with the perfect opportunity to showcase their success.

The event is a memorable highlight in the region's business calendar, attracting hundreds of nominations every year from businesses across West Norfolk.

The shortlists for the 2025 awards, whose headline sponsor is once again West Norfolk Council, are as follows:

Mayor's Business of the Year (sponsored by West Norfolk Council): Bespak, Home and Garden Outlet, Steele Media.

Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co): Daniel High (Doctor Thirstys Night Club and Rewind), Emily Phipps (The Angel at Watlington), Tom and Laura McEwan (Home Instead West Norfolk).

Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar): GH Hair Design, Workplace IT.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen): Conor Clark (MARS), Katrina Moffatt (Benchmarx Kitchens & Joinery), Meg Savage (Eric's Pizza).

Customer Care (My House Online): Crown Lodge, Munchkin and Me, King’s Lynn Residential Care Home.

Independent Retailer: GG's Treasures, Mabel Bakery, The Norfolk Deli.

Leisure and Tourism (Fraser Dawbarns): Majestic Cinema, True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum, Watatunga Wildlife Reserve.

Employee of the Year (Mars): Dan Mason (Workplace IT), Livvi Hodges (College of West Anglia), Sarah Cox (West Norfolk Deaf Association).

King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn (BID): Fraser Dawbarns, Kip McGrath Education, Rose Garden Flowers.

Environmental Champion (West Norfolk Council): Goodwins Hall Care Home, Mars Food, Springwood High School.

