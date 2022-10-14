A Lynn business is celebrating setting up shop 20 years ago by launching a competition with a chance to win a voucher.

Ikon, located on Vancouver Quarter in town, was set up in 2002 by Sarah and Andrew Wilson.

The clothing store stocks brands such as Joules, Superdry, Jack & Jones, Crew Clothing, PreLondon and Kronk.

They’re also looking at stocking footwear brand Crocs in 2023.

Owner Andrew said: “We would like to thank our customers, suppliers, staff over the years and the current team.

“To celebrate we have £200 worth of stock up for grabs.”

Andrew and Sarah are giving four Lynn News readers the chance to win a £50 voucher to spend in store.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question: What shoes are Ikon hoping to stock next year?

Send your answers to Ikon Giveaway Competition, Lynn News, 17 Tuesday Market Place, King’s Lynn, PE311JN or pop it through our letter box by 5pm on Friday, October 21.