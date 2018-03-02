Business confidence appears to grow with more investment

One senior banking executive told me this week the amount of debt being taken on by businesses this year was significantly more than this time last year.

That suggests increasing confidence as businesses borrow to invest. That sits pretty close to our largely non-statistical view that businesses are steadily, if not cautiously sometimes, looking for growth alongside good interest from new entrepreneurs looking to start their own business. Tonight we’ll find out the winners of the 2018 Mayor’s Business Awards. These events remind us of the depth and breadth of entrepreneurship always present in West Norfolk and also provide you with a great opportunity to showcase your business. So I always advise entering if you have a story to tell in whatever category applies. As a long time sponsor this year’s finalists deserve their place and, of course, their innovation and entrepreneurship will be shared amongst the business community at this sell out event in the Corn Exchange. Put simply, this is PR money can’t buy hence my encouragement to enter! There really isn’t anything to lose but a lot of experience and publicity to gain. Like the Olympics there can only be one gold but that’s no reason not to take part!

King’s Lynn’s flagship innovation centre KLIC also welcomes several new tenants this year taking advantage of the various different workspaces and accommodation on offer. The new co-working suite is proving popular with those who work from home but miss being in the office as a desk can be rented from one day a week upwards. With fully inclusive packages from less than £9 per day including superfast broadband and freshly brewed coffee, it’s comfy, distraction free workspace plus there’s always networking and conversation to be had.

If you’re needing someone to talk to about growing or starting a business, remember our advice at Nwes is fully funded, independent and impartial – so give us a call on 01553 970970 to find out more.